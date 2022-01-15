OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in FOX in the third quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 437.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at $83,000. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $28.94 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOX shares. Macquarie lowered their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

