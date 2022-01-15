Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $2.41 on Monday, hitting $204.41. 1,702,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,822 shares of company stock valued at $13,329,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

