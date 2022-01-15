Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.85 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 1567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Specifically, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 401,541 shares of company stock valued at $16,002,409. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSH shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

