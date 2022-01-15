O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,660 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,096,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,242,000 after acquiring an additional 53,412 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.84 and a 1 year high of $57.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

