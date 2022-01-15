O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.94 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.65 and a 1 year high of $179.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.