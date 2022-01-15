O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after acquiring an additional 204,547 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after buying an additional 665,713 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth $160,433,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,606,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,591,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after buying an additional 279,765 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAR opened at $65.70 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.62.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DAR. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

