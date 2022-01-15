O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 4,338 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $546.97.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $502.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.29. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.