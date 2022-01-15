NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.24% of NVR worth $40,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of NVR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NVR by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,359.25.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR opened at $5,718.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,556.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,211.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,950.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

