NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

