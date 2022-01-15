Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 1.5% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 286,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 913.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

