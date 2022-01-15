NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.99

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.99 and traded as low as C$8.22. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 78,018 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a current ratio of 62.14.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 10,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$104,008.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,549,247.35. Also, Senior Officer David Ottewell sold 16,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.14, for a total value of C$147,534.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 784,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,165,242.47. Insiders have sold a total of 344,239 shares of company stock worth $3,401,804 in the last quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

