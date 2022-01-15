NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.53 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.39 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOV. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Shares of NOV stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NOV by 1,032.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of NOV by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

