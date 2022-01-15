Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $302.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $29,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $165,583 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at $1,522,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 67.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 142,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 57,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 40.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

