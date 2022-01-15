Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.482 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Northwest Natural has increased its dividend payment by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 66 years. Northwest Natural has a dividend payout ratio of 70.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.8%.

NWN stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

