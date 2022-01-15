Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Northern Trust stock opened at $133.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Northern Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

