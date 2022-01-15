NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 839 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.09.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $112.92 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.75.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

