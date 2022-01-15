NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $9.56 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,482 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 430.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 48,715 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 225,374 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 100.8% during the third quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

ON opened at $66.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $834,205. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.