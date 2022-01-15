NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $10.11 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,116 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in eBay by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in eBay by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,070,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in eBay by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,366 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,142,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,801 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,757 shares of company stock worth $6,171,804. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.05. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

