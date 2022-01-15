NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

