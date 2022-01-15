NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 224,300 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 224,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,537,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,015,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after buying an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after buying an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter worth $53,745,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of AMC opened at $20.57 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,654 shares of company stock worth $59,728,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.