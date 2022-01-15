NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 16,400 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 15.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of -755.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDD. Citigroup cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

