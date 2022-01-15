NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 13,751 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $10,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $48.67 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

