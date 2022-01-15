NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report $146.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.71 million and the highest is $147.70 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $141.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $588.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.05. 281,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,584. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

