NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Raises Dividend to $1.03 Per Share

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) announced a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 1.0322 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.76.

NXGPY opened at $50.51 on Friday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $54.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

