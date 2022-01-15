NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. restated a buy rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.10 target price on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.82.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NXE opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 15.94. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.07.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$757,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 914,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,333,135.08.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.