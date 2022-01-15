New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26,679 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 553.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 482,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 408,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 266.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 231,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $17.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

