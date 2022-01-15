New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,532 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of ICF International worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $104.33 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $511,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICFI. increased their price target on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

