New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,386 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $28.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.23. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) EPS. Global Blood Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

