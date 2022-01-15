New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.31 Million Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,591 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,179 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,575,000 after purchasing an additional 497,196 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,296,000 after purchasing an additional 313,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WOOF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Wedbush raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

