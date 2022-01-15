New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.25 Million Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $78.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

