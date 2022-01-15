New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.20 Million Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Knowles by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Knowles by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $23.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.39. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 106,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 446,726 shares of company stock worth $9,757,370. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

