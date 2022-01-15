New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $77.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

