New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Update

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the December 15th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA opened at $9.75 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVSA. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in New Vista Acquisition by 77.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 251,727 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 190.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 70.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 599,991 shares during the last quarter.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.