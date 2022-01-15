New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $17.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.