New BitShares Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, New BitShares has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $37.48 million and $1.04 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.19 or 0.07685820 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,239.74 or 0.99764054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00069151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008301 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.