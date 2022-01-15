Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVRO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company had a trading volume of 454,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a twelve month low of $78.36 and a twelve month high of $184.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

