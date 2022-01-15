Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Neuronetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered Neuronetics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.37. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neuronetics news, Director Robert Cascella purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,940.7% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after buying an additional 1,248,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 952,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,085,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuronetics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 314,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

