Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lessened its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Nestlé makes up 2.9% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in Nestlé by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 52-week low of $104.50 and a 52-week high of $141.95.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

