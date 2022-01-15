Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NNI opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.
Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $3,653,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 439.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nelnet
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.
