Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NNI opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.44. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares during the last quarter. QVT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $3,653,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Nelnet by 439.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

