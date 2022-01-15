NCC Group (LON:NCC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $215.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.92) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.96), with a volume of 242063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218.50 ($2.97).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCC shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.93) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.55) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.93) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.62) to GBX 310 ($4.21) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 342.20 ($4.65).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £709.35 million and a P/E ratio of 65.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.26.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.