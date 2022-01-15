National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Artis REIT (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Artis REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$97.66 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

