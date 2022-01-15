National Bank Financial Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to C$55.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$48.50 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 156,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.