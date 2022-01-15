Nathalie Adda Sells 12,536 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05.

On Monday, November 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83.

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $60.00 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.78.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.