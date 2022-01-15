Name Changing Token Price Hits $0.0802 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006706 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars.

