Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Primerica worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRI opened at $156.99 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $130.70 and a one year high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.06%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

