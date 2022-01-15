Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 332,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $11,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Deluxe by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the third quarter worth $866,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Deluxe’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

