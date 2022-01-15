Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 568 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $44,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth $49,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $225.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.51. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $185.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.70.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

