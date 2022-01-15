Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,408 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.74.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

