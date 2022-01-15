Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Raised to $43.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target hoisted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.73.

NYSE MUR opened at $31.87 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after buying an additional 3,809,989 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 794,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,317,000 after buying an additional 780,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,432,000 after buying an additional 718,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

