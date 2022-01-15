mStable USD Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.28 million and approximately $193,686.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,849.90 or 1.00281520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00091997 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00032940 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00035697 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.19 or 0.00732967 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

